Brooklyn Nets Unveil 'Eras Nights' for 2026-27 Season

The Brooklyn Nets have unveiled "Eras Nights" for the 2026-27 season.

All season long, we’re bringing six decades of Nets history to life with special era-inspired experiences, exclusive giveaways, and more.



Join us as we celebrate the eras, players, and moments that shaped us and look ahead to everything still to come. pic.twitter.com/CgzjF5aFE3 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 2, 2026

The Nets will be commemorating many of the franchise's most memorable moments throughout the decades.

For those who have been Nets fans for the past 50-60 years, they have seen a lot in both New York and New Jersey.

ABA Night

The Nets have never won an NBA championship but they won two ABA championships, led by three-time ABA MVP Julius "Dr. J" Erving.

Erving remains one of the best players in franchise history, as he was known for his incredible hang time and grace in the air.

Fans in attendance will receive a Dr. J bobblehead.

80s Night

The Nets got to the playoffs several times during the 80s with Buck Williams leading the way.

New Jersey even defeated the defending champion Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 1984 playoffs.

Fans in attendance will receive a Williams bobblehead.

90s Night

The Nets were an up and coming team in the 90s, with Dražen Petrović, Derrick Coleman and Kenny Anderson leading the way.

Tragically, Petrović passed away in a car accident, cutting short what would've been a lengthy, successful career.

Fans in attendance will receive a Petrović bobblehead.

Swamp Dragons Night

The Nets were supposed to change their name to the Swamp Dragons in the 90s, but it was nixed at the last second.

The Swamp Dragons name would've been a great fit for the team's identity at the times, given that the Nets played their home games in the swamps of the Meadowlands, where a ton of great memories were created.

Fans in attendance will receive a Swamp Dragons bobblehead.

2000s Night

The Nets will be commemorating their teams from the 2000s, most notably the two that got to the Finals in 2002 and 2003.

Jason Kidd helped change the trajectory of this franchise the moment he joined the organization with his slick playmaking skills, leadership and defense.

Fans at the Meadowlands got to see a lot of magic created by J-Kidd, especially on alley-oop connections to Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson and Kenyon Martin.

Kidd and Carter carved out legendary careers in New Jersey, as both have their number retired by the Nets.

Fans in attendance will receive a 2003 Finals Mystery Box bobblehead.

Hello Brooklyn Night

And last but not least, the Nets will be honoring the teams that have graced the borough of Brooklyn.