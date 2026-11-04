Can Nets' Nolan Traore Keep Up Hot 3-Point Shooting Against Hornets?

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in a matter of two weeks.

The Nets got a big monkey off their back in a recent win over the Indiana Pacers, but they certainly hope to put behind a forgettable fourth-quarter performance in their most recent loss to the New York Knicks

Julius Randle hasn't shot the ball particularly well recently but he has been able to maintain aggressive on his attacks to the rim and absorbing body contact along the way, helping him put up respectable scoring numbers.

Michael Porter Jr. has been able to maintain his efficiency scoring the ball but hasn't been able to initiate the offense as much as the Nets would like to see from their No. 1 scoring option.

The Nets are going to need Randle to maintain his aggression getting downhill, which should continue to give him easy opportunities in the paint and at the charity stripe. It'll also open up cleaner shot opportunities for his teammates to capitalize on.

Nolan Traore has been red hot from behind the arc, which should help complement his ability to get downhill and put pressure on the rim. The Nets will likely look to initiate a decent amount of their offense through him and hope his dribble drive game opens up the floor for his teammates.

Day'Ron Sharpe could also look to build off his season best performance on Sunday after an underwhelming showing on Monday, as the Nets will need him to roll to the rim with effectiveness and control the glass.

Moe Wagner should also continue to feast off of looks inside and move the ball with effectiveness, especially when the Nets station him at the high post.

Mikel Brown Jr. got too trigger happy from deep in the Nets' loss to the Knicks, but I wouldn't put it past him to keep firing from that range. However, the Nets could definitely benefit from him looking to attack the rim with more ferocity.

The Hornets should look to run their game plan through Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Miller excels as a midrange scorer and 3-point shooter. Knueppel is a lockdown 3-point shooter.

Nets defenders will need to stay attached to both players to prevent them from getting free on and off the ball.

The Nets defense will also have to account for Naz Reid and his inside and out game.