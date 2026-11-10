Can the Brooklyn Nets Bounce Back Against the Pelicans?

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a dreadful loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The team looked completely disconnected on both sides of the floor and allowed Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg to dominate at will.

The team has had two nights off after back-to-back games on the road, so fresher legs should be in store for the Nets' next game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans is in a similar predicament as Brooklyn but has won four straight games prior to its three game losing streak, proving they have what it takes to turn it up when things go right.

The Nets had flashes in their recent home win over the Charlotte Hornets, but consistency remains a huge question mark as this unit looks to gain the cohesion necessary to put together consistent wins.

Julius Randle sometimes settles for too many 3-pointers when passes don't hit him cleanly in the shooters pocket and hasn't looked to attack downhill as often as he should.

The 3-point shot in Randle's arsenal is a nice weapon, but not the most effective utility he has in his toolbox.

But to make life easier for Randle, Brooklyn needs more cutting from several of their guys, including Michael Porter Jr., Nolan Traore and Mikel Brown Jr.

Traore and Brown are mostly on-ball players and are understandably trying to work on that aspect of their game, but they also have the rim finishing ability and instincts to be more effective slipping to the rim and manuevering off of ball screens.

Randle and Danny Wolf have shown some better symmetry on some possessions, as both could actually complement each other very well as they get accustomed to sharing the floor.

Both have the knack to put solid pressure on the rim and push the ball in transition, which should lead to many wide open looks for them and their teammates.

The Nets will be contending against a team with incredible depth, especially at the wing position.

New Orleans has three players averaging at least 15 points per game. Even if they're able to close off some driving lanes for Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Fears, Dejounte Murray and Derik Queen will all be out there to feast on the gravity WIlliamson and Murphy attract.

Simply put, the Nets' perimeter defense will be in for a very big test going up against the Pelicans.