Losing to Mavericks, Nets Face the Ghost of What Might Have Been

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Dallas Mavericks 130-93 on Sunday.

Not only did the team have to face an ugly loss, but they also had to go up against two players who, in alternate realities, could've put the Nets on the map.

Of course, Kyrie Irving, who finished with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting and four assists in the win, was given a real-life chance to help his childhood favorite team win a championship, but a ton of external factors got in the way.

On the other hand, the Nets were among many teams hoping to draft Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft, but the ping-pong balls didn't go their way.

Instead, both Irving and Flagg are killing it in their first year together as healthy teammates, and the disparity of talent level was apparent between the Nets and Mavs.

Irving's shiftiness, quick trigger from deep, and knack for using quick off-the-dribble moves to get to his spots and push the ball in transition are traits the Nets' offense has missed since the New Jersey kid left town.

What's even sweeter is that he was able to put that all together and average more than 25 points per game on 50% shooting, a feat only matched by some of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Yes, Irving's lack of availability and off-court distractions may have cost the team a legitimate chance of winning a championship, but whenever he was locked in and available to play, he was box office and his presence alone put more Nets fans in the seats at Barclays Center.

The Nets hope that Mikel Brown Jr. could adopt some of the traits that have made Irving great, but that might take a few years.

Right now, there have just been a lot of disjointed possessions, bad shots and poor execution on both sides of the floor for the Nets.

Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. are capable of leading the Nets to wins, but right now, it's clear they both need to learn how to co-exist within the flow of Brooklyn's offense.

The Nets' future would look a whole lot brighter if Flagg was rocking Brooklyn across his chest, as his defense, the force he attacks the rim with, knack for getting out on the open floor and improving shot creation have all the ingredients to make him a perennial MVP candidate for years to come.