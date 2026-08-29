Free-Throw Shooting Could be Swing Factor for Brooklyn Nets in 2026-27

The Brooklyn Nets are set for a season of competitive basketball, and they need to take advantage of one of the easiest ways to score.

After spending the past few seasons in the midst of a rebuild and entering a new period after the Kevin Durant era, the Nets appear ready to emerge and start the next era of competitive hoops. With an intriguing young core already intact coming into the offseason, the Nets’ additions of Julius Randle, Mikel Brown Jr. and others have made the team one of the most interesting in the East.

Considering how deep the Eastern Conference will be next season, the Nets will need to find every way to get some wins. Of course, that also means that Brooklyn will need to take advantage of every small factor that could aid it in winning games.

While there is no shortage of areas Brooklyn is looking to improve in or that will heavily impact its hopes of winning on a nightly basis, free-throw shooting may be near the top of the list. Although the 20-win Nets were near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories last season, free-throw shooting was a bit of a different story. Shooting 78% from the line, the Nets ranked 16th in free-throw percentage, plus they also got to the line for 23 shots a game, which ranked them at 18th.

Obviously, the Nets would still love to improve in that category on both fronts, but that sort of foundation from last season could be an encouraging sign for 2026-27. Getting to the line can be one of the toughest skills to develop in the league, and the Nets’ plethora of young players could lead to a relatively low free-throw rate, even if the talent level should be resulting in more trips to the stripe.

Perhaps the biggest difference for the Nets next season will be Randle’s presence. As a big forward who has no problem playing bully ball every night, Randle will absolutely find ways to get to the line and force defenses to collapse, which could lead to his teammates getting some extra foul shots with defenders out of position.

Shooting 80% on 6.3 free throw attempts per game last season, Randle could be a massive difference-maker for a Nets team that had Porter’s 4.4 attempts lead the team. Ultimately, free-throw shooting is just one of many factors that will impact the Nets next season, but finding an advantage at the stripe could make getting wins much easier.