Grading the Brooklyn Nets' 2025 Offseason Moves a Year Later

The Brooklyn Nets have had the luxury of roster flexibility over the past two seasons due to possessing an elastic core of young players and plenty of cap space.

This offseason has capitalized on the groundwork laid in 2025 by securing another top-10 draft pick and signing proven veterans. Looking back at the 2025 offseason with some early returns in mind tells a story of a rebuilding team capitalizing on low-risk trades while also taking chances through the draft.

Drafted the 'Flatbush Five'

Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guards Egor Demin (8) and Nolan Traore (88) speak at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nets made history in the 2025 NBA Draft by taking five players in the first round. Not only was the volume of players unreal, but the uncertainty behind each pick was also worrisome.

The picks of Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf look like head-scratchers early on –– the latter not for a lack of production, but there's not a clear path to minutes for him this coming season. Luckily, Egor Dëmin surpassed expectations as a scorer and is on an upward trajectory to be at least a high-quality starter for years to come.

Nolan Traoré also showed plenty of flashes throughout his rookie season, but he'll likely do the bulk of his work off the bench next season. High upside is what Brooklyn bet on when selecting this crop of rookies.

Its top picks are poised for defined roles as sophomores, while the other three have places in the rotation to earn playing time.

Grade: C+

Three-Team Trade

Apr 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann (14) drives the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing in Brooklyn native Terance Mann and the draft rights to Drake Powell from the Atlanta Hawks while only sending out cash considerations to the Boston Celtics will always be a steal for the Nets. That's the benefit of being a team that can take on unwanted salaries.

Regardless of the poor play from Mann and Powell last season, the deal can't be looked at in too bad a light.

Mann was still a good veteran presence for the youngest team in the league, and Powell has the potential to fill a three-and-D role that every team needs. The biggest blunder of the trade was not capitalizing on the 22nd pick, where there were players like Nique Clifford, Hugo González and Sion James available.

Grade: B

Michael Porter Jr. – Cam Johnson Trade

Oct 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets small forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dribbles the ball up the court past Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When the Denver Nuggets shipped out frontcourt stalwart Porter to the Nets for Johnson and an unprotected first-round pick in 2032, it was clear that it was a move based on fit rather than stats.

It wasn't a surprise when Porter had a career year with Brooklyn, or when Johnson reverted to a role that he was familiar with on the Phoenix Suns. Still, the Nuggets saw an early exit in the playoffs, while the Nets are uncertain about Porter's future with the team amid contract disputes.

Brooklyn received a player who is still growing into his own despite being on the older side, and even if he's not a long-term fit, he should still be a valuable trade asset down the line.

Grade: B+