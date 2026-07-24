How LeBron James' Decision Impacts Brooklyn Nets in 2026-27

The Nets have had an interesting offseason, but the biggest domino of the NBA summer has fallen, and it will surely have a big impact on Brooklyn.

On Friday morning, the NBA world finally received the news it’s been looking for, with LeBron James announcing his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers. A small shock after it seemed as if the top contenders were the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, James will be making his way to the Atlantic Division for the first time in his long career.

Of course, that’s important to note for the Nets because James will now be playing in their division and will be meeting them four times a year. James is no stranger to playing the Nets, given his many regular season matchups and multiple postseason meetings.

Although the Nets are still quite young and have spent the past three seasons in rebuilding mode, they’ll be looking to get back into the postseason picture in 2027. Considering how Philadelphia has modified its roster since finishing last season as a play-in team, the 76ers are suddenly a real factor in how Brooklyn’s season might pan out.

As seen in 2024-25, the 76ers’ talent doesn’t always translate to a winning season when so much is dependent on the health of Joel Embiid. With James now in the mix and some other young pieces around, it’s hard to imagine Brooklyn will be in any sort of race for the 10 seed with Philadelphia.

Still, with four guaranteed matchups against the 76ers next season, the Nets could use those meetings as a great opportunity to see where they stand in the East. While it’s still yet to be determined whether the 76ers will become the team to beat out East, it’s clear they’ll at least be among the preseason favorites to get to the Finals.

Simply adding to the competition in the East, James’ move could certainly impact where Brooklyn finishes in the standings. Considering how stacked the 76ers are, there’s also a possibility that a Nets playoff appearance could result in a first-round matchup against James.

Overall, the impact of James heading to Philadelphia will be relatively minimal outside of head-to-head matchups. The 76ers always seemed poised to finish ahead of Brooklyn, and James’ decision likely secures that.

Still, the NBA is an incredibly unpredictable league, and maybe the Nets could still benefit from James’ move if it results in a star becoming disgruntled in Philadelphia or elsewhere.