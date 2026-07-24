Should Brooklyn Nets Continue Exploring Day'Ron Sharpe's 3-Point Shot?

The Brooklyn Nets will be all about development and taking another step next season, and they have a key decision to make on their new starting center.

Over the past few weeks, the Nets’ roster has seen some big changes. Along with Mikel Brown Jr. coming to Brooklyn via the draft, the Nets have also made some other moves, most notably shipping out Nic Claxton in a three-team deal that netted Brooklyn Julius Randle.

While it seemed like the right time for all parties to move on, Claxton’s departure left a hole at center that appears ready to be filled by Day’Ron Sharpe. The big man has spent each of his first five seasons in Brooklyn and will continue to suit up for the Nets after inking a two-year, $20 million deal this summer.

After Claxton started 68 games for the Nets last season, Sharpe will likely take over, given the Nets’ frontcourt situation, and it leads to an interesting decision for Jordi Fernandez and company. There’s no doubt that Sharpe’s value is held in his rebounding ability and his overall play as a relatively traditional big man.

However, Sharpe has also tried to be a more modern player throughout his career, as evidenced by his 3-point shooting numbers. Taking roughly half a three per game throughout his five-year career, Sharpe has been willing to put up outside looks, but he’s been unable to knock them down at a respectable rate.

Last season, Sharpe took 0.6 threes per game and nailed only 23.1% of his shots. While Nets coach Jordi Fernandez has shown interest in being near the top of the league in 3-point attempts, it might make sense for that mindset to stop short of Sharpe.

Finishing last season with easily the best rebounding rate on the team, Sharpe is also among the league’s elite in that area. Had he qualified for league leaders, Sharpe would’ve been third in offensive rebounding percentage and top 10 in total and defensive rebounding percentage.

While there are so many positives to having a big man who can shoot, Sharpe’s outside shooting hasn’t seen worthwhile development thus far. Considering how valuable he is inside, especially as an offensive rebounder, pulling him away from the paint would likely do more harm than good unless Sharpe can make a significant leap from beyond the arc next season.

Sharpe is clearly a valuable player and may be among the most underrated in the entire league, but his value doesn’t and likely won’t extend to the 3-point line.