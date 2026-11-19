The Brooklyn Nets were destroyed by the Chicago Bulls 137-107 on Wednesday.

Julius Randle put forth a solid performance, finishing with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting, drilling three of his five 3-point attempts.

However, his teammates simply failed to step up on both sides of the floor, allowing Chicago to shoot over 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

Randle voiced extreme displeasure about his team's performance, comparing it to some of his worst nights as a professional basketball player.

"That was embarrassing," Randle said. "Been in the league for 13 years, and that's one of the worst games I've ever been a part of. And not because of the score … but it's how we did it. That wasn't cool. Nothing about it was cool. We've got to find a way to figure out the root of it or whatever, but that's just unacceptable. It's just a pride, an effort, the competitive spirit — all of that, it was nonexistent."

Randle believes winning simply requires more than the talent on the floor. It's also a mindset thing.

"I think when you win, you find ways to win," Randle said. "When you lose, you find excuses. Seems like a lot of excuses. So, you know, for me, I've got to go back into work. I've got to go back into the film. I've got to figure out — I've got to look myself in the mirror tonight, too, like everybody else, and figure out what I can do better. Not point the finger or anything. Like, I got to figure out as a man [...] that has played this game since a kid and love it, and has given a lot to me, I got to figure out how I can help the team and be better for the team. So, you know, I put it on me."

Randle has been a part of many losing teams throughout his career.

He was part of the Los Angeles Lakers during Kobe Bryant's last two seasons in the league and the New York Knicks when they were still a laughingstock.

For him to single out this Nets loss says a lot, but this is also a team that is still developing three young point guards and a host of other young players who are hoping to take their next step in their game, so patience is very much a virtue.