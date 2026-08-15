Late Season Road Trips Could Make or Break Brooklyn Nets' 2027 Playoff Hopes

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for another season, and their schedule features an interesting finish to the season.

This summer has been filled with big moves around the league, and the Nets have made their fair share in an attempt to get back into the postseason picture in 2027. With the NBA schedule now out, the Nets also have an idea of what their path to the postseason might look like next year.

While there are some of the typical notable dates such as former Nets’ returns to Brooklyn or the team’s scarce national TV appearances, Brooklyn’s end to the season should also get some attention. After tanking for the past few years, the end of the 2026-27 campaign could feature some meaningful basketball, but it certainly won’t be an easy stretch for Brooklyn.

Of Brooklyn’s 24 games after the All-Star break, 13 of them come on the road. The stretch itself isn’t all that daunting in terms of the raw number of road games, but the distribution has a chance to swing the Nets’ season.

That stretch features four different road trips consisting of five games, four games and two two-game trips. With back-to-backs also featured in three of those trips, the Nets’ final times away from Brooklyn may be the toughest stints of the year.

With the five-game road trip featuring almost entirely teams on the West Coast, and the four-game road trip coming during the Nets’ final five games of the season, nothing about a potential postseason push will come easy. To make matters even more difficult, the Nets’ slate of 13 road games after the All-Star break features 11 games against 2026 postseason teams.

Given the depth of the Eastern Conference and Brooklyn’s recent history of losing, the final road swings of the year may end up being the final blow to the Nets’ playoff dreams. Still, there was never any chance that making the playoffs would come easily, and if Brooklyn is truly a postseason squad, it can prove it by navigating this final stretch of the year.

It also isn’t all bad toward the end of next season, as the Nets’ four-game road trip in April comes right after the Nets’ longest homestand of the year, which runs seven games. If the Nets can take advantage of some of the scheduling quirks in their favor and effectively manage some of these critical road trips in March and April, a postseason appearance could be in the cards for Brooklyn.