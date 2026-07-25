Looking Back at When LeBron James Considered Signing with the Nets

In his own words, LeBron James has made the final decision of his career, agreeing to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It has now been 16 years since James made his first decision, when he decided to join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat.

However, James seriously considered joining the then-New Jersey Nets two years before their move to Brooklyn, given his relationship with then-part-owner and hip hop mogul Jay-Z and the franchise's relocation to the biggest market in the world.

The Nets were coming off an abysmal 12-70 season, but they had enough cap space to bring in James and another superstar, presumably Wade, and several young promising pieces that could've helped them become a championship contender.

Devin Harris was a year removed from making the All-Star team and Brook Lopez was well on his way to becoming one of the best big men in the league.

James could've formed an excellent partnership with Lopez on pick-and-roll and cutting actions. Givem James's reputation for elevating his teammates' play, it's crazy to think just how good Lopez could've gotten if he had the gift of having one of the best playmakers setting him up for looks each night.

Of course, Lopez could've eventually been dealt to bring in a bigger fish at the time, such as Dwight Howard, Chris Paul or Carmelo Anthony, but the point is is that Miami simply offered more perks than New Jersey did at the time.

The Heat had enough flexibility to roster Wade and Bosh and a recent track record of playoff success. Of course, Wade is James's best buddy and Wade was well-established in South Florida.

James would've had to play two years at the Prudential Center in Newark before stepping foot at Barclays Center and join a team in a transition phase. Not ideal for a megastar looking to win a championship and build his business portfolio.

But if the Nets moved to Brooklyn in 2010 or James hit free agency in 2012, it's very possible that the greatest player of all time could've helped the Nets usher a new era and reap the benefits of playing in a big market under an ownership group with immense global influence.

Though James had his chances to join the Nets after the move, the best chance for James to join the franchise was in 2010.