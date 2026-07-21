Should Brooklyn Nets Wait Until 2027 to Make Michael Porter Jr. Decision?

The Brooklyn Nets’ offseason still has one key decision remaining, but it may make sense to delay it until 2027.

Throughout this offseason, the Nets have turned into a different-looking squad in some key areas. Most notably, Brooklyn traded for Julius Randle and drafted Mikel Brown Jr. in the lottery.

With a couple of new faces in town and some familiar ones, such as Nic Claxton, out the door, the Nets will be looking to compete for a spot in the postseason next year. While the roster looks relatively set for next season, figuring out how to approach the long-term future of Michael Porter Jr. will be a storyline moving forward.

Up to this point, there hasn’t been much smoke to be seen regarding the future of the former Nugget. Entering the final year of his current contract, Porter is at an interesting point in his career, especially after spending one season excelling as the top option in Brooklyn.

Ultimately, it would be beneficial for the Nets and Porter if they could work something out this summer and each side could go into next season understanding exactly what the future holds. Whether it be an extension or trade, getting things taken care of this offseason would take some pressure off both parties and could prevent tension later in the season.

However, there’s also a case to be made that Brooklyn might be better off letting things ride until the 2027 offseason. Obviously, there’s always a chance that Porter will simply walk away for nothing as an unrestricted free agent, but that scenario wouldn’t be the end of the world for Brooklyn.

The Nets could ink Porter to a big extension this offseason, but they might be wise to wait and see how the forward performs with Randle now in the picture and Brooklyn also aiming for a postseason spot. Although there shouldn’t be much doubt about Porter’s ability to be a winning player after starting for the 2023 champion Nuggets, but making a consistent impact on winning as a No. 1 or 2 option is certainly much more difficult.

If Brooklyn sees what it wants next season, Porter might be ready to stick around and make his mark with the Nets for the entire next chapter of his career. However, if things don’t work out, the Nets can let him walk away, and considering the potential lack of trade value Porter currently has on an expiring deal, it may not be a significant loss.

For Brooklyn, the worst-case scenario isn’t losing Porter for nothing in a year; it’s signing him to a big-money extension this summer and watching his numbers and positive impact dwindle as the Nets put him in a different situation next season. There’s no doubt it’s risky to let Porter enter free agency next summer, but it may be even riskier to ink him to a questionable deal now.