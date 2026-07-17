Where Nets' Mikel Brown Jr. Ranks Among Rookies After NBA Summer League

Meeting expectations is exactly what Mikel Brown Jr. has done for the Brooklyn Nets in the limited action he's seen so far. He was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and ranks as the sixth-best rookie after NBA Summer League by ESPN's Zach Kram.

Brown has played in four games across the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League. He's shown real two-way upside with his 6-foot-5, 190-pound frame.

The 20-year-old averaged 15 points, four assists and 1.2 steals in just 21.7 minutes per game.

Kram made his rankings based on where he views the rookies at during the present time of their development. Brown isn't among the youngest players in the 2026 class, but he has a high floor and plenty more room to grow.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Brown was lumped together with Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr. and Kingston Flemings because they were all seen as the best guards after Darryn Peterson. As it stands, Brown is ranked as the third-best guard in the class, but is above the three players to whom he was often compared.

Peterson is still considered the top guard, but No. 10 pick Brayden Burries snuck into the top five rookies with an impressive NBA Summer League. The thing that made Brown stick out compared to others was that he never got too high or too low.

His best performance was a 20-point outing in the Las Vegas opener against the New York Knicks. He shot 50% from the field, 50% from three-point range and 100% from the charity stripe. Brown also had three assists and three assists in just 22 minutes. He scored in double digits in every game while also dishing out at least three assists in each game.

On the defensive end, it was always perceived that Brown would be effective in passing lanes with his 6-foot-8 wingspan, but his isolation defense also stood strong. Strength may be an issue against NBA players on the inside, but his lateral quickness makes up for what he lacks in that department.

There are going to be inconsistencies during his inaugural season, just like with every other rookie. In what was likely his last game of the Summer, he shot 3-for-15 from the field and 2-for-10 from deep.

He has the sporadic skill set that makes it easy to thrive in NBA Summer League, so it's hard to conclude much from these games. Brown's role will also look different once he's alongside the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle.