Nets GM Sean Marks Addresses Blockbuster Trade Possibility Amid Jaylen Brown Buzz

The Brooklyn Nets have been linked to a couple of big names who have recently become available this offseason.

One such name has been Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, whom the Nets are in a strong position to acquire in a trade.

A 22-year-old All-NBA center could also be a nice fit with the Nets, especially on a youthful roster on an upward trajectory.

With that said, Brooklyn could look to pounce on an opportunity to add a star-caliber player should it make sense with the direction of the roster, as Nets GM Sean Marks alluded to in recent comments.

“We’re always going to be opportunistic," Marks said. "If the right options come around, there’s no stone left unturned. But we just have to look at the big picture here. When is the right time for Brooklyn to go all in? And how these (young) guys develop is going to predicate a lot of that. That to me is the most important thing right now: developing these young guys and surrounding them with the right fits, the right caliber vets who motivate them and lead them down the right path.”

Of course, the name of the game right now for the Nets is to maximize the potential of all the young players on the roster, but the franchise is in a unique position to make a splash in the near future with the number of draft picks and cap space at the team's disposal.

The organization will continue to monitor the developments of Mikel Brown Jr., Egor Dëmin, Nolan Traoré and Danny Wolf closely, but with the recent acquisition of Julius Randle, the team also seems intent on making a push towards the playoffs next season.

Mikel Brown Jr. is almost certainly untouchable in any trade talks, save for a young, ready-made superstar or surefire MVP caliber player that suddenly becomes available this offseason.

The Nets would likely have to trade Michael Porter Jr. to the Celtics for any Jaylen Brown deal to make sense financially, but a sticking point could be the amount of first-round picks the team is willing to give up, especially with MPJ being an All-Star caliber player in his own right.

Of course, anything can happen this offseason, but the safer bet is that the Nets won't make a big splash and will choose to retain as much flexibility as possible in the future.