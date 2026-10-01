Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Expects More Wide-Open Shots with Julius Randle in the Fold

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to shock the world this season.

If they do indeed accomplish that, it'll likely be because Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle developed quick enough chemistry.

Amid all of the doubts, Randle appears bullish on the Nets' season outlook and his fit next to MPJ.

"I think it'll be great," Randle said. "Just because our play styles mesh with each other very well. Obviously, we both can score the ball. I can create in multiple ways with how I attack the basket, the rim, how I can get into the paint. A guy like that that's so elite that, cutting, catching, and shooting, all those opportunities. Players that I've played [with] like that, played with that play style in the past, have been great for me.

Porter developed a rapid rapport with Nic Claxton last season, and he believes he'll eventually be able to develop the same type of dynamic with the two players expected to start alongside him in the frontcourt.

"In all aspects of the game, he's going to just open things up for me," Porter said. "I'm excited to play with Julius. A lot of people were curious how we thought that would work playing together. But I think our games complement each other perfectly. He's able to draw a double team, get downhill, draw a crowd, and then he's also a great passer, and the way he passes the ball, with the velocity of his passes, I don't need much space to catch it and shoot it. I'm excited to get those reps with him in training camp and play together. If we get the chemistry right, it can fit together perfectly.

"I think Julius having the ball in his hands and then also we're still going to play probably through the five some with Day'Ron [Sharpe]. I think Day'Ron, along with Julius, can both really pass the ball. It's going to be a thing that we learn over time. Like me and Clax learn different ways to kind of get the ball to each other, and I think it'll take some time, but the way Julius already plays, I think that it'll work. I'm just envisioning it in transition, him getting downhill, drawing a crowd, and me coming back for the pitch back for a wide-open three. I just envision myself getting a lot more wide-open shots than last year."