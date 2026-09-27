Are Brooklyn Nets Ready for Pressure Next Season?

Brooklyn is hoping to get into the postseason picture next season for the first time since 2023, but that sort of success would come with some added pressure.

Next season, the Nets will be expected to be one of the worst teams in the entire league. However, this time around, it won’t be by design if the Nets end up near the bottom of the standings again.

Without control of their first-round pick next season, the Nets will have no incentive to tank. That means the Nets can go all-in on competitive basketball for the first time under Jordi Fernandez.

Since the Nets don’t have control of their first-round pick, they also made some moves in the offseason to reflect their change in mentality. Adding Julius Randle via trade and Keon Ellis and Moe Wagner through free agency, the Nets are ready to begin a new era.

Of course, things won’t come easy for Brooklyn at any point. With the Eastern Conference being the deepest it’s been in recent memory, the Nets will need to find ways to win games against tough competition just about every night.

Should Brooklyn be able to stay afloat and make its way into the latter portions of the season still in the play-in race, that’s where another obstacle will come in. Sure, there might not be any expectations for Brooklyn coming into the year, but pressure will begin to mount in March and April if the Nets have shown they could legitimately make it into the postseason.

With such a young squad, the Nets will need to find ways to deal with the added pressure. That will be no easy task, given that it will feature the first important NBA action for nearly half of Brooklyn’s roster.

With that young core making up such a significant portion of Fernandez’s rotation, keeping those guys grounded and ready for action will be critical. The outside noise will begin to get louder as the season progresses if Brooklyn continues to win, but the lack of pressure coming into the season could actually be the key to handling any pressure that comes later.

The Nets will effectively be playing with house money if they’re able to make their way into the postseason discussion, and they’d likely be revered in a way similar to Charlotte during its late-season run in 2026. It’s impossible to say how such a young team would handle sudden pressure, but this Brooklyn squad might just be able to handle the heat.