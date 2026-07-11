Brooklyn Nets Have Learned From Last Year's Cam Thomas Mistake

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to compete next season after years of rebuilding, and one lesson they’ve learned could lead to desired results.

This offseason, the Nets have been one of the most interesting teams in the entire league. After missing the postseason for the third straight year, the Nets are ready to get back into that picture, and they’ve made moves to show it.

Without control of their first-round pick next year, the Nets have no incentive to tank, giving them the ability to gun for a play-in spot without any consequences. Of course, the Nets’ ability to go for a postseason spot doesn’t necessarily mean they’re ready yet, as development should still be the No. 1 priority.

While that was also the case going into last season, the Nets have made some key decisions that should put them in a better position to achieve their goals this time around. With five incoming first-round picks last season, the Nets clearly were interested in development first and foremost.

However, they didn’t always set up their young guys for success, most notably because of one of their offseason decisions. After the restricted free agent market showed no interest in Cam Thomas, the Nets chose to bring him back on a one-year deal.

While Thomas always had big scoring numbers, his impact on winning was never there, and the inefficient guard has unsurprisingly struggled to find a new team after being cut by both the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks last season. Despite all of the obvious red flags that came with Thomas, the Nets allowed him to return and shoot nearly 13 shots a night across the 24 games he played in Brooklyn.

Although some young Nets, such as Egor Demin, showed some early promise, getting the necessary usage was sometimes difficult with a ball-dominant guard like Thomas taking up so many possessions. Sure, Julius Randle can sometimes seem to have a similar impact on an offense’s rhythm, but his ability to play winning basketball and get his teammates involved, averaging five assists last season, makes him a solid fit for the Nets.

With Brooklyn also adding Mikel Brown Jr. with the No. 6 pick, it was always important for the Nets to ensure their young players have the ball enough to develop. With free agent additions in Keon Ellis and Moe Wagner, it’s clear that Brooklyn is prioritizing quality role players who don’t need the ball to make an impact.

Perhaps things will be a bit rough in Brooklyn with the young players getting an opportunity to make mistakes and play through their struggles. Still, that experience is crucial for young players, and not having someone like Thomas around to take the ball out of their hands could be a recipe for success now and in the future.