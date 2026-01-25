Amid a Four-Game Losing Streak, the Nets Begin a Five-Game Road Trip on Sunday

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, most recently suffering a double-overtime defeat to the Boston Celtics on Friday. There were a lot of positives after a historic 120-66 loss against the New York Knicks the game prior, but alas, they're still trending toward the bottom of the standings at 12-31.

Brooklyn is 2-12 over its last 14 games, including separate three-game, five-game and four-game losing streaks. There isn't much to like at all on either side of the floor, as the team ranks 28th and 29th in offensive and defensive ratings since Dec. 29.

The losses could continue to pile up with the Nets beginning a five-game road trip on Sunday. It starts with a matchup against the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. The Clippers began as one of the NBA's worst teams, but have picked it up with a 14-3 record since late December.

After that, Brooklyn will make its way over to Phoenix for a date with the Suns, one of the league's biggest surprises this season. Currently sixth in a crowded Western Conference, they have been one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, but could be without Devin Booker and Jalen Green, who exited Friday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

If the Nets face a depleted Phoenix squad, they could snag a win on the road, but they'll continue the road trip with a game against the Nuggets in Denver. They have continued to thrive even amid the absence of Nikola Jokic, having won nine of their last 14 games without the three-time MVP.

Brooklyn will have its ninth back-to-back set of the season on Jan. 29 and 30, going from Denver to Utah to face the Jazz. Currently 13th in the conference, the Nets could get a win here, but it's never easy on the backend of two games in two days. Utah is struggling itself, though, having dropped 10 of its 13 games to start 2026.

The road trip will end with the Nets' toughest opponent of the season thus far, facing the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 1. The Pistons are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference, so there isn't much that needs to be said on why they are expected to win by a large margin.

Brooklyn wasn't expected to be competitive this season, especially considering the goal, at the end of the day, is to land a top draft pick this year. This upcoming road trip will test the Nets, especially with the trade deadline around the corner.