Darryn Peterson Projected to Land with Nets in Mock Draft

The Brooklyn Nets decisively won their most recent tanking battle against the Washington Wizards, showing their main concern isn't about the number of ping pong balls they'll get in May.

However, it's still a very realistic possibility that they end up with the rights to the No. 1 selection next summer. Kansas standout guard Darryn Peterson could be heading to Brooklyn if that's the case, writes ESPN's Jeremy Woo.

"The Nets badly need a player to anchor their team moving forward; they've taken five first-round swings in the 2025 draft and are still figuring out how everyone fits long term," Woo wrote. "Peterson would address their lack of star power and then some."

Egor Demin and Drake Powell have shown flashes of becoming at least high quality role players, but they've yet to see any meaningful contributions from their other three first round selections at the NBA level.

Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton are still young enough that they could be a part of the next championship-contending team in Brooklyn, but at this stage, the Nets still need to prioritize adding players who are talented enough to become superstars and young enough that the team can build something sustainable long term.

Of course, it's no guarantee that the Nets end up with the No. 1 pick, but if they do, Peterson could instantly give Brooklyn's fanbase a jolt of excitement the franchise hasn't seen since the clean sweep on 2019.

Peterson still has a lot to prove to live up to the expectations that have been bestowed upon him, but Bill Simmons has already compared him to Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter.

For those who grew up in the late '90s and 2000's, those two names need no introduction. They provided a ton of excitement in the air but also had a knack of taking over games and hitting clutch shot after clutch shot.

Brooklyn needs to have exactly that player who can galvanize this fanbase again. Somebody who they know can light up a scoreboard and will them to victory each night.

The Nets could also provide immediate help for Peterson, as they have a treasure trove of draft picks they could throw towards an available superstar at any given moment.

Considering Peterson's ability to get a bucket and versatility on both sides of the floor, there's a strong chance he can mesh well with just about any other superstar.