Nets Drop to Dead Last in CBS Sports' NBA Power Rankings

The Brooklyn Nets aren't anywhere near the top of the Eastern Conference, but they are one of six NBA teams to have a winning streak on the morning of Dec. 4.

The Nets pulled off a 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 1, putting together a solid two-way performance. Michael Porter Jr. lit up the Hornets for 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Nic Claxton posted another double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds).

After that performance, CBS Sports' Brad Botkin released his latest NBA power rankings, and Brooklyn dropped two spots to dead last in the league despite the victory. The team is currently 13th in the East, in front of the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.

"Michael Porter Jr. continued his super season with 35 points and seven 3s in a win over the Hornets," Botkin wrote. "It was Brooklyn's fourth win of the season. How much can we really say about that."

Well, Porter followed that performance up with 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 113-103 road win over the Chicago Bulls. This is the first time the Nets have had a winning streak this season. Noah Clowney, who put up 18 points against the Hornets, also found consistency with 20 points and six threes as well.

Brooklyn will have expectations lowered against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, as Porter will rest for the second game of its back-to-back. However, the two wins showed that the Nets aren't quite what people think, at least to the ones who had them at the very bottom of the league.

Porter is the main reason Brooklyn's offense has been afloat, averaging 25.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 48.8% shooting from the field and 38.5% from three. While his numbers have increased due to more opportunities on a rebuilding team, he has still be wildly efficient.

The Nets are still a lowly 5-16, but their goal isn't to make the playoffs. Brooklyn is doing exactly what it should be doing: setting itself up for a top draft pick in 2026 while getting production out of veterans and rookies. If the organization decides to sell high, Porter is doing enough to boost his trade value by a signifncant margin than for what the Nets gave the Denver Nuggets this summer.

The winning streak is not expected to last after the matchup in Utah; however, Brooklyn could surprise many and hit three-straight wins for the first time since February of last season.