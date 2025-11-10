Ziaire Williams Gets Back on Track in Blowout Loss to the Knicks
The Brooklyn Nets have lost their past two games by a combined 54 points. Neither side of the ball has been particularly good, but the most important thing is that the youth is getting developed.
Four players under 25 years old scored in double figures in the Nets' worst loss of the season. Rookie wing Drake Powell led the way with 15 points, but an older prospect on the wing gained some confidence in the defeat.
Ziaire Williams joined Brooklyn in the 2024 offseason as a salary dump move for the Memphis Grizzlies. The former Stanford Cardinal started in 45 of the 63 games he played in for the Nets and had a career year that earned him a new 2-year $12 million contract in the 2025 offseason.
Contrary to Williams' breakout 2024-25 season, where he averaged 10 points per game and shot 34.1% from three, the 2025-26 season has been a rough start in terms of efficiency and consistency.
Before the game against New York, he was averaging 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, all regressions from last season. On top of worse raw numbers, Williams is shooting 38.5% from the field and 33.3% from three.
His game against the Knicks built some hope that he can return to form. Williams had 13 points, three steals and two stocks on 5-for-8 shooting.
Whenever he plays well, the team tends to follow suit. He had the best plus/minus of players who played at least 20 minutes. Six of Williams' shots came from beyond the arc, and he converted at a 50% rate, something that the Nets need more consistently going forward.
Brooklyn is the 25th-worst team in the NBA for three-point percentage, and they need their supposed volume outside shooters to show signs of improvement. Since Jan. 1, 2025, Williams has shot 36.4% from three, a high-quality number, but it would be even better if not for the slump this season.
Coming off the bench after spending much of last season in the starting lineup could be playing a factor in his struggles early on this season. On the other hand, playing in the same lineups with rookie guard Egor Demin sets the pair up well to have a strong connection in the years to come.
Terance Mann is likely the man standing in the way of Williams getting back into the starting five, but the young three-and-D wing can make the most of his situation off the bench.