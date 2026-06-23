Realistic Expectations for the Nets' 2025 Draft Class Next Season Ahead of 2026 Draft

In many ways, the Brooklyn Nets are entering the second year of a new era. Yes, head coach Jordi Fernández is entering his third season at the helm, but the 2026-27 season will be the second season in true rebuild mode.

The Nets' 2025 NBA Draft class defined the start of something new. Five players drafted in the first round –– Egor Dëmin, Nolan Traoré, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf –– rushed in the youth movement. None of the rookies greatly exceeded expectations, but there is still so much room to grow as second-year players.

Egor Dëmin

Feb 24, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) drives past Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

2025 Stats: 10.3 Pts, 3.3 Ast, 3.2 Reb, 0.8 Stl, 39.9% FG, 38.5% 3FG

Key areas of improvement: Rim pressure, on-ball defense, offensive rebounding

Dëmin is arguably the only cornerstone on the Nets roster currently. Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton are great veterans, but the former No. 8 pick is brimming with potential. He was one of the best rookie three-point shooters in recent history.

The expectation for Dëmin going into next season is to take on more primary ball handling duties –– pending Brooklyn's 2026 draft selections –– and look more comfortable doing so.

Nolan Traoré

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

2025 Stats: 8.9 Pts, 3.8 Ast, 1.8 Reb, 0.8 Stl, 38% FG, 31.8% 3FG

Key areas of improvement: Ball security, offensive efficiency, off-ball production

The search for a starting point guard carried over into the 2026 cycle, but Traoré is the best bet at the moment. His speed allowed him to create for himself and others at a high level on occasion. The real test next season will be consistency.

Brooklyn's focus on Traoré's development will be on showing versatility. Depending on what additions are made in the offseason, he could become obsolete. Putting on weight and growing his scoring arsenal will be imperative to becoming a key cog in the team's future.

Drake Powell

Apr 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Drake Powell (4) drives to the basket while defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

2025 Stats: 6.5 Pts, 1.8 Reb, 1.4 Ast, 0.6 Stl, 40.2% FG, 28% 3FG

Key areas of improvement: Perimeter play, paint aggression, play speed

Powell was the most underwhelming member of the rookie class despite having freakish athleticism. He came in touted for his three-and-D potential, but he was poor in both of those aspects. The 20-year-old is a good on-ball defender, but he doesn't force turnovers and doesn't have very strong instincts in help defense.

Powell's role and progression are still clear, however. The Nets don't have a lot of players who do the dirty work. He simply needs to show he can make the hustle plays it takes to sway the momentum of games.

Ben Saraf

Apr 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) drives to the basket while defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

2025 Stats: 7.5 Pts, 3.3 Ast, 2.1 Reb, 0.9 Stl, 39.6% FG, 21.1% 3FG

Key areas of improvement: Decision making, three-point shooting, rebounding

The plan with Saraf is unclear. With Dëmin and Traoré likely ahead of him on the depth chart and another young guard potentially getting drafted to Brooklyn, he needs to show he can play multiple positions.

Saraf might have the best passing chops on the team, but he's also turnover-prone and can't space the floor. Look for him to be moved around multiple different positions to be a secondary playmaker who's serviceable on defense.

Danny Wolf

Mar 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

2025 Stats: 8.9 Pts, 4.9 Reb, 2.2 Ast, 0.6 Blk, 40.5% FG, 32.2% 3FG

Key areas of improvement: Interior efficiency, foul troubles, transition on both ends

Wolf was the oldest of the Nets' 2025 draftees and also the most unique. At 7-feet tall, he brought perimeter shooting and playmaking abilities to the team while also being a solid rebounder. His poor defense –– due to slow feet –– held him back from playing more at times, though.

To continue to be in the rotation, Wolf will have to be more efficient. It's nice that he can step out and hit the three, but he's not terribly efficient from anywhere on offense. Working on his speed to match a faster pace that Brooklyn is shooting for will be a necessity.