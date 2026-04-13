Nets' Drake Powell Discusses Taking on Defensive Assignments Against All-NBA Players

Drake Powell has flashed some decent upside in his first year with the Brooklyn Nets.

The North Carolina product didn't necessarily light up the scoreboard each night and still has considerable room to grow, but the eye test suggests that he might just need more time on an NBA hardwood to figure things out. He's displayed a solid burst of speed on strong drives to the rim and a considerable knack to get to his spot with the ball in his hands.

"Just simplifying everything," Powell said. "Just trust my instincts. The game of basketball is just a game of reactions. I think that if I'm able to react at a quicker pace, I think it'll benefit me and my teammates."

Powell has also been trusted to take on some tough defensive assignments early on in his career, namely Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson. He looked composed on each assignment, which should only help bolster a defense that tends to switch heavy and apply heavy double teams.

"I think that's just listening to my coaches, and then, them giving me that task to pressure them full court, and then I think just watching constant film with my player development coaches as well," Powell said.

Though the efficiency hasn't been there, the aggression he's shown on a nightly basis is unteachable. Powell has a plan in place to perhaps help him put more pressure on the rim and fight through heavy contact.

"I think definitely the weight room will be a great piece for me," Powell said. "I think we have a great strength and conditioning staff, as well as taking care of my body. That's something that I wanna continue to get better at."

In the modern NBA, you can never have too many versatile wings, especially one with considerable defensive upside and an ability to handle the ball.

The 3-point shot and overall shot selection need to improve in order for Powell to someday earn a starting role at the next level, but even if he makes incremental improvements in all areas, there's no reason why he couldn't develop into a solid rotational piece in a faster-paced league.

The No. 22 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft consistently credited the Nets’ coaching staff when discussing his approach this season. He can now carry that mindset, along with the lessons he’s absorbed, into the offseason as he continues refining his craft and working toward his full potential.