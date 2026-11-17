The Brooklyn Nets have had a rough start to the year, but their spot in the standings should prompt some big questions.

Throughout the first few weeks of the season, the Nets have largely looked like the team most expected them to be. Winning only a quarter of their games thus far, the Nets have hovered around the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Still only mid-November, Brooklyn has more than enough time to turn things around and become a much better squad and perform closer to its internal expectations for the season. Despite performing much worse in the standings than they had anticipated to start the season, the Nets’ goals are all still well within reach.

Sitting at 3-9 going into Monday night’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets are tied in the loss column with the 10th seed Indiana Pacers. Effectively having lost no ground in the standings despite a poor showing to begin the year, the Nets shouldn’t feel much pressure yet.

However, their spot in the standings might be a reason to add some pressure on the team this season. Given how wide open the East is from top to bottom and how teams have made surprise runs in the past, getting into the postseason in 2027 could set a much-needed foundation for the next few years.

So, it might be wise for the Nets to go all-in to some degree and make a win-now move or two during the season. It’s tough to say exactly what those moves might look like or when one might happen, but some possibilities seem likelier than others.

For one, the Nets being tied in the loss column with the final postseason team less than a month into the season isn’t exactly enough on its own to make a massive swing. However, if the Nets can continue to play winning basketball on a relatively consistent basis and remain in the hunt for a postseason bid, a move sometime after the calendar turns to 2027 should absolutely be on the radar.

There are also varying degrees of moves the Nets could make. Brooklyn finding a suitor for one or both of Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle might not qualify as a win-now move, but something a bit simpler, such as upgrading the starting center spot or adding a more proven point guard, certainly would.

The Nets have plenty of decisions to ponder over the next several weeks, and going all-in on making the play-in this season could be in the cards.