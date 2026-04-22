The 2025-26 Brooklyn Nets Season Superlatives

The 2025-26 NBA season isn't over for the field of 16 teams to reach the playoffs, but the Brooklyn Nets have known their fate for quite some time. Year two of the Jordi Fernández era –– who was just extended –– ended with a 20-62 record.

With the youngest roster in the league, fans have to look past some of the precarious stats and focus on the potential of a forming core. So much like handing out yearbooks at the end of the school year, it's time to recognize a handful of Nets for the roles they carved out this season.

Pure Buckets

Mar 1, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) gestures after making a three point shot in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This season was, at the same time, more of the same for Michael Porter Jr. and a revolution. He's always been a scorer above all else, but he showed the ability to carry an offensive load as the No. 1 option.

Porter Jr. averaged 24.2 points per game across 52 games. The next closest leading scorer on the team was Noah Clowney at 12.3 points per game. While he saw decreased shooting percentages from the field and three-point range by his standards, his shot attempts per game and usage were all career highs by a wide margin.

The 27-year-old accounted for 31.7% of Brooklyn's made field goals when he was on the floor this season, which is the seventh-highest mark in the NBA among players who played at least 50 games.

Lockdown

Mar 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

On a bottom-five defense in the league, Ziaire Williams stood out as a reliable on-ball defender. He led the team with 1.4 steals per game across 56 games played. Among players who played at least 50 games and at least 20 minutes per game, Williams ranked in the top 50 for opponent points per game and the Nets allowed less than 50% from the field with him on the court.

He also boasted a top 15 steal rate in the league within those same parameters. His 6-foot-9, 185-pound frame makes him able to guard multiple positions and overcome occasional slow lateral quickness. Williams is still developing and is capable of guarding other teams' best scoring options.

The Glue Guy

Mar 22, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann (14) calls for a replay during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Terance Mann was the oldest player on the roster this season at 29 years old. As a Brooklyn native and someone with plenty of playoff experience, he became the primary veteran for this young team.

He's a soft-spoken individual, but still leads vocally and by example. Mann was constantly trying to help the Nets' young players learn lessons from tough stretches of the season. Brooklyn was especially young in its guard rotation. Mann often guarded opposing teams' best players during the early stretch of the season and helped instill a competitive mentality in players like Egor Demin.

Sharpshooter

Feb 11, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In a complete 180 from the kind of player Egor Demin was in college, he became an off-ball perimeter specialist as a rookie. He shot 38.5% from deep on over six attempts per game and finished the season third on the team in three-point makes despite only playing 52 games.

Demin was sometimes outshone as a shooter because fellow rookie Kon Knueppel was setting records himself. Knueppel set the record for the most three-point makes through the first 40 games of his career, but Demin followed closely behind in second. Shots from beyond the arc accounted for 71.7% of Demin's shot diet as well.

The hope is that he can develop into a more well-rounded guard with better playmaking, but he has significantly raised his floor with a consistent three-point shot.