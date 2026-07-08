What to Make of Drake Powell's Summer League Struggles

The Brooklyn Nets had five first-round picks to play with in the 2025 NBA Draft. Some of their selections, like Egor Demin and Nolan Traore, have already paid big dividends. Other selections have more questions that need to be answered.

Drake Powell is one of those guys. He put together an up-and-down rookie campaign, showing off some of the raw traits that Brooklyn fell in love with during the draft process. But the warts in his game were also very evident.

The 20-year-old scored 6.5 points per game last season, shooting just 40.2% from the field. He shot a poor 28% from behind the arc, an aspect of his game that opposing defenses exploited constantly. He was an active defender who got his hands in passing lanes, but didn't contribute much else on either side of the ball as a rookie.

Heading into the Summer League, the pressure was on for Powell to show he's made the improvements needed to be in the rotation next season. So far, things haven't gone to plan for him.

Through two games in the Summer League, Powell has a combined six points, 12 rebounds, and two assists. While those numbers aren't great, it's the efficiency that is the most concerning part of everything. He's 1-17 from the field in those two games, including a difficult 0-9 from three-point land.

The scoring efficiency was a problem for Powell last season, and it's plagued him again in the Summer League. It's starting to become a concerning trend for the former Tar Heel. And it could impact the role he plays for head coach Jordi Fernandez next season.

The Nets have a bevy of guards vying for playing time in the Fall. Demin and new lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr. seem like the best options to get the start in the backcourt early on. Ben Saraf and the newly-signed Keon Ellis will also be in the mix for bench minutes. That could leave Powell as the odd man out, with no specific role on the roster.

Fernandez's decision will be even easier if Powell keeps struggling during Summer League play. The Nets don't own their 2027 first-round pick and are looking to win games and return to the playoffs. They won't have the time or patience to give minutes to a guy who struggles to score efficiently.

There's still time for Powell to turn things around. He's a very young player who has the traits to succeed in the NBA. All it takes is a few strong games in Vegas to turn things around. But until that happens, Powell's role on next year's squad will be in serious doubt.