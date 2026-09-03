What Would be Ideal Season for Nets' Michael Porter Jr. in 2026-27?

The Brooklyn Nets have an interesting season ahead, and their star forward is set for a pivotal year of his career.

Going into next season, the Nets are hoping to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2023. Spending the past few years near the bottom of the standings, the Nets have made some moves to get themselves in a position to compete in 2027.

While Julius Randle and Mikel Brown Jr. will be key in any turnaround for the Nets, Michael Porter Jr. may be the biggest X Factor next season. Coming off a career year where he averaged 24.2 points, Porter will be looking to have another career-best performance just in time to hit free agency for the first time in his career.

After spending most of his career as a role player in Denver, Porter made a clear leap as the No. 1 guy on the Nets last season. Of course, it’s tough to gauge how much of an impact 24.2 points a night has for a 20-win team, but it certainly helps his case that he’s already proven he can impact winning, having started for the Nuggets in their 2023 title run.

As Porter enters a contract year, it’s clear that he could be a wild card next season. Perhaps most importantly for Porter, he needs to put himself in the best position for a big payday next summer.

Given Porter’s history and reputation, that could work out quite well for the Nets, who will be looking to him to help lead the team back into the postseason. Had he entered free agency this offseason, Porter would’ve been a bit more of an unknown.

However, another season of scoring in the neighborhood of 25 points a night while showcasing how he can help a team like Brooklyn win could be perfect for him and his team. The Nets won’t need Porter to make a significant leap again or compete for a scoring title, but another season with numbers similar to last season could get Porter the contract he desires and convince Brooklyn to keep him around long term.

An ideal season for Porter is a simple one. No off-court distractions and a winning impact could be enough for him to secure a big, long-term contract, especially considering that his numbers should come naturally. Porter was a big question mark when he first arrived in Brooklyn, but he could soon be a key piece of the franchise’s future if next season goes according to plan.