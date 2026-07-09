Mikel Brown Jr. Labeled 'Player to Watch' For The Nets at NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League doesn't mean much at the end of the day. Players can thrive there but falter come the regular season and vice versa. The best that it can do is showcase how young players adjust to the NBA landscape.

The Brooklyn Nets player to watch is undoubtedly 2026 No. 6 pick Mikel Brown Jr., recognized by ESPN's Ben Golliver. He's the organization's highest draft pick in 15 years and will likely have a hefty workload as a rookie. Brooklyn lacked a clear lead guard and consistent three-point shooting –– Brown could address those issues immediately.

Fans already got a glimpse of his skill set at the California Classic, where he played one game. The 20-year-old scored 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting and dished out four assists. He should get the chance to see more on-ball opportunities in Las Vegas.

Brown's ability to probe defenses and find shooters on the opposite side of the court while also being a threat to score makes him a dangerous offensive weapon. He made three-pointers both off the dribble and on the move in the California Classic. Brown has some things to work out as a defender, but at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, he has the frame to be impactful.

The best part about the NBA Summer League is the low-pressure atmosphere. Brown should stick to his creative play style and not worry about mistakes.

Another benefit of this Summer slate of games that the Nets have compared to some other teams in the league is how many real contributors are going to participate. There's a chance that Egor Dëmin is going to be pulled from competition, but more live reps alongside each other would be good for when the regular season rolls around.

Brown could be the chaotic guard that Brooklyn needs to compliment Dëmin's calm secondary ball-handling skill set. The young duo will likely split reps setting up the offense, but Brown should get the majority due to his ability to push the pace in a way that Dëmin didn't show as a rookie.

They also have the chance to be one of the NBA's best three-point shooting back courts in due time. At least one game together could help improve their connection.

The Nets' first Las Vegas Summer League game is against the New York Knicks on July 10. Brown will have the chance to feast against a shallow crop of young guards before going up against Kingston Flemings in the ensuing game against the Atlanta Hawks.