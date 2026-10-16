Why 2026-27 Will be Biggest Test of Michael Porter Jr.'s Career

Brooklyn is hoping to be a surprise team this season, and its leading scorer from a season ago will be tasked with his biggest test as a pro.

Over the past few seasons, the Nets have been among the worst teams in the entire league. Having been in the lottery throughout this era, the Nets’ move to playing competitive basketball this season will be a welcome sight.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean everything will go perfectly for the Nets this season. Being competitive and being a playoff team is a big difference, and Brooklyn may soon have to deal with that situation.

In any case, the Nets’ return to competitive basketball and potentially the postseason will be largely dependent on the play of Michael Porter Jr. After spending the first few seasons of his career in Denver, Porter made the move to Brooklyn last season.

Being dealt to the Nets in a trade for Cam Johnson, Porter quickly established himself as more than just a role player. In his first year as the No. 1 guy, Porter averaged 24.2 points a night and showed flashes of the player many thought he would be before injuries thwarted his star trajectory.

After showcasing some of those skills on a bad Brooklyn team, Porter has a real opportunity to show he can be a go-to scorer for a winning team this season. He’s already proven both of those things separately, having started on the Nuggets’ title team in 2023 and putting together a career year for the Nets in 2025-26, but this is the first time he’ll truly have a chance to put those things together.

When he was in Denver, Porter seemingly had some opportunities to showcase some high-volume scoring, but he ultimately was forced behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in big moments. Although it’s impossible to blame the Nuggets for not showcasing Porter in a more significant role, he could prove some of his doubters wrong soon.

Ultimately, the Nets’ success this season won’t hinge on Porter 100%, but it will depend on him being a consistent threat. Alongside Julius Randle, Porter will be relied upon as a go-to scorer and creator for all 48 minutes, but his play will be especially important in clutch time.

It remains to be seen whether Porter will follow his career year with a potentially career-defining season in 2027, but he’ll absolutely have the opportunity to do so.