Did Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch Throw Shade at Nets' Julius Randle?

Julius Randle has gotten off to an incredible start with the Brooklyn Nets during the preseason, making a clear impression on Nets coach Jordi Fernandez.

However, Randle has sometimes been scapegoated for the Minnesota Timberwolves' lack of success deep in their last two postseason runs, as he consistently turned the ball over a few too many times and put up poor shooting performances.

Since then, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has come to Randle's defense, but more recently, some ambiguous comments Finch made could certainly be read as shade thrown towards the three-time All-Star.

“We referred to ourselves as a moody team in the last couple of years at times, and it’s probably gotten in our way,” Finch said, according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. "We’ve traded moodiness for giddiness, so we’ve got to kind of get back to some sort of equilibrium. But it’s been fun to go to work every day so far.”

Finch then proceeded to praise LaMelo Ball, who will partner up with Anthony Edwards and form an electrifying backourt for the foreseeable future.

“He’s always in a great mood," Finch said. "Always comes in smiling. He and Anthony have a shared quality: They’re really hard to stay mad at. And they do some things that you want to get mad at. They have a reflective joy, and I think that’s important. They tease the joy out of each other as practice goes along. So, that kind of adds to the overall spirit of the group, which we really needed.”

Randle at times has seemed to let the emotions get the better of him on the court, which could lead to reckless decisions that put his team at a disadvantage.

However, when Randle is locked in, there's no doubt he's a game-changing talent and an emotional leader that a young team like Brooklyn could benefit from, which is why the Nets should not be in any rush to trade him.

The Nets have lacked a genuine go-to option with the ball in their hands in recent years, someone who can get downhill with the same force as a wrecking ball and set their teammates up for clean looks all over the court.

Randle has seemed rejuvenated to be back in New York City, even if it's for the other team across the river, which should keep his spirits high and help the Nets win a lot more games.