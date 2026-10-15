Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't Get Caught up in Results This Season

Another season is almost here in Brooklyn, but the Nets shouldn’t put all of their focus on their results.

Over the next few months, the Nets will be looking to get back into the postseason for the first time since 2023. With offseason additions headlining the Nets’ hopes of making their way back into the fold, there’s some optimism around the team that they can make it happen.

Early returns in the preseason also seem to bode well for Brooklyn, as the team has shown some intriguing signs. While there are plenty of doubters about how well Brooklyn will play over its 82-game slate, the Nets are determined to prove them wrong.

Of course, there’s a reason why the Nets are expected to be one of the worst teams in the league. Whether it be the talent around the league or simply the fact that the Nets actually have been among the league’s worst in recent years, the skepticism surrounding Brooklyn is at least somewhat warranted.

With that in mind, the Nets should also understand that their hopes of winning throughout the year and making it back to the playoffs could fall short. Yet, that will only be devastating if the Nets focus solely on their wins and losses.

For teams contending for a title, sometimes all that matters is whether a game ends with a win or a loss. While that’s certainly the objective of the Nets when they get on the floor, they can’t hang their heads if things don’t go their way.

The NBA is a tough league, and 82 games can be too much to handle for a young team at times. So, focusing solely on the results of each of those 82 contests will only lead to extra stress for a team that should be playing freely and having fun.

The Nets could easily be among the most exciting teams to watch this season, and their lack of pressure will be a contributing factor to what makes them fun. The Nets should be a lovable underdog with young players looking to prove themselves and veterans looking to rehabilitate their image around the league.

Ultimately, process will be more important than results throughout the year, and that concept should be something Jordi Fernandez emphasizes early and often. The Nets’ success will still be measured in part by where they finish in the standings, but on a night-to-night basis, the score should be far from the only thing Brooklyn is worried about.