Nets Coach Jordi Fernandez Likens Julius Randle's Game to Three-Time MVP

Julius Randle seems to have found new life with the Brooklyn Nets after an odd stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Randle set the tone in Brooklyn's most recent preseason win, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, nine assists and four rebounds.

It's no shock that Randle finished an assist shy of a double-double, but doing it in 23 minutes with a new cast of characters is an incredible achievement in itself.

“[Julius'] ability to throw the ball on time and on target to his teammates is unbelievable,” Fernandez said. “Nine assists in one half of basketball is not something many players can do. I haven't seen it many times in my life. I think the only one I've seen is Nikola [Jokic]. And I know it's a preseason game, but you've got to give him a lot of credit. All those passes were right in the pocket, and his teammates made those shots. It was good to see that when he gets to a post-up or an ISO, everybody is making themselves available in the right spot because otherwise, you create more turnovers with poor spacing. But Julius was aggressive to score or make the right pass at the right time.”

Though it's become commonplace for playmaking big men to draw comparisons to Jokic, it's still an incredible honor to be compared to the three-time MVP big man.

For example, Danny Wolf has heard all of the Jokic comparisons, but to hear your own head coach actually make that comment in a press conference setting is no small feat.

To dish out nine assists with an unfamiliar group in preseason play is also no small feat, as creating opportunities for your teammates relies on a healthy blend of timing, understanding of your teammates' tendencies, and ability to take good control of the basketball.

Of course, Randle isn't expected to perform up to Jokic's level on a nightly basis, but Randle can easily elevate his team's performance each night with his knack for getting downhill, putting pressure on the rim, touching the paint and squeezing the ball through tight windows.

Randle is also a force to be reckoned with in the post, which will easily draw multiple defenders his way.

Cutters better be ready to cut, and big men better be prepared to catch the ball, because if they're well-positioned near the cup, the three-time All-Star will hit them right in stride.