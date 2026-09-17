Why Brooklyn Nets Should Consider Brook Lopez Reunion Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets have an interesting season ahead, and it could make sense for them to bring back a franchise great.

Next season, the Nets will be looking to get out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference and emerge as a competitive squad and be in the mix for a postseason spot. Without control of their 2027 first-round pick, the Nets have no incentive to tank, and that could be the push they need to get back to playing competitive basketball.

Over the past few years, the Nets have been among the worst teams in the East, but that came after the team’s most successful stretch since the early 2000s. Among the title favorites in 2021, the Nets were a few inches away from making the Eastern Conference Finals and potentially realizing their dreams of an NBA title.

Instead, the Nets have still not recovered from their Game 7 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, failing to win a single playoff game in the five years since. One of their foes in that second-round series was, of course, big man Brook Lopez, who started for Milwaukee on its title run.

Also happening to be the Nets’ all-time leading scorer, it could make sense for Lopez to be back in Brooklyn to help usher in this new era. Playing nine seasons with the Nets from when he was drafted in 2008 through 2017, Lopez is among the top players to play for the franchise, especially given his longevity.

While Lopez doesn’t necessarily have any imminent retirement plans, the writing is on the wall as he enters his 19th season. Coming off the first season of his entire career where he didn’t average at least 10 points, Lopez is set for his second season with the LA Clippers.

Given that the Clippers are a sinking ship out West, it’s hard to imagine Lopez would want to spend one of his final seasons playing for a hopeless squad if winning is still among his priorities. So, a midseason move to Brooklyn could be in play, whether it be via the buyout market or a trade.

Given the Nets’ situation inside, Lopez could be a legitimate contributor for the team and give some added veteran leadership. Plus, his year alongside Julius Randle with the Lakers could be a point in Brooklyn’s favor, assuming the Nets are still in the play-in race when Lopez may become available.