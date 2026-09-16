Brooklyn Nets Must Take Advantage of Preseason Opportunity

The Brooklyn Nets are nearly set for another season, and their preseason could give a glimpse into how the year will go.

The Nets have been sitting through a long offseason, making changes to try to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2023. While there have been plenty of changes around the league, the Nets are one of the most intriguing teams, thanks to their moves over the summer.

While most around the league expect Brooklyn to remain near the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference, there may be some hope that it could be a surprise team in the near future. With Julius Randle and Mikel Brown Jr. headlining the additions from the past few months, Brooklyn may actually have a chance to compete for a spot in the playoffs if a few things go its way.

It will obviously be tough to say much about how the team might perform until the regular season tips off, but the Nets still have a preseason ahead of them that could paint a picture for the rest of the season. The Nets still appear to be lacking talent-wise in an Eastern Conference that has only gotten deeper this offseason, but they could buck that trend a bit if the preseason shows some clear development from the young core.

Last season, the Nets had five first-round rookies on the roster, all of whom saw their fair share of challenges in their first 82-game season. With that season behind them and an offseason to work on their skills with some experience, the Nets’ young core could walk into training camp looking much different.

If that’s the case, then those leaps should be on full display when the Nets begin their preseason action next month. With a few games to tune up before the regular season, all eyes will be on the young core from last season and how they’ve developed over the summer.

Of course, not all of their development will be on display in such a short window in the preseason, but how they perform could be indicative of what’s to come in the regular season and potentially beyond. It’s clear that Brooklyn is facing an uphill battle when it comes to trying for a playoff spot, so a leap in talent level compared to what’s expected could be something that helps Brooklyn set itself apart when the preseason tips off.