Why the OKC Thunder Could be the Perfect Trade Partner for the Brooklyn Nets

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their quest for back-to-back titles end on Saturday night with a Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. And the Brooklyn Nets could be the beneficiaries of it.

The Thunder possess the deepest roster in the entire league, thanks in large part to general manger Sam Presti. His ability to identify talent in the draft, free agency and the trade market has helped him build a great squad. The only downside of building such a roster is trying to keep everyone. That's going to be the biggest question for Presti this offseason.

The Thunder currently have nine players under contract for next season. Another five players have team options. With a lottery pick to make as well, Oklahoma City is facing a roster crunch. Some key contributors might have to be shipped out. That's where the Nets can take advantage.

There were two players in particular who found themselves phased out of the rotation in the playoffs for the Thunder that Broolyn could target: Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe.

Why The Nets Could Target Wiggins And Joe

Wiggins has been a solid contributor across his time in Oklahoma City. In 2024-25, he averaged a career-best 12.0 points per game while shooting 38.3% from three. This past season, his numbers dropped a bit, but he still averaged 9.4 points per game on 35.6% shooting from behind the arc. Despite some huge games last postseason, Wiggins was not a factor in the playoffs this season.

Across Oklahoma City's entire playoff run, Wiggins received just 75 total minutes and a fair number of DNP's. On a roster that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Jared McCain, there just weren't enough minutes for Wiggins. It seems like his time in Oklahoma City could be coming to an end.

The Nets could take a flier on Wiggins. He's under a very team-friendly contract, making $9.2 million next season and $8.3 million the season after that. He won't cost much to acquire, as Presti would accept a few future second-round picks to clear up some money and a roster spot. And he could get a much larger role in Brooklyn. The Nets need shooting and defense badly. Wiggins can provide that.

Another guy who could provide some shooting for the Nets is Joe. Just like Wiggins, Joe found himself out of favor in the playoffs. He got 143 total playoff minutes and didn't appear in the Game 7 loss to the Spurs. The 26-year-old sharpshooter is coming off a career regular season, where he averaged 11.1 points per game on 42.3% shooting from three.

With all those guards in Oklahoma City, it's hard to see a consistent role for Joe going forward there. A move to Brooklyn could help both parties. Joe would instantly become one of the best shooters on the roster, helping to open the floor for the rest of the team. And similar to Wiggins, it probably wouldn't take much to swope in and grab him this Summer.

In the NBA, one team's leftovers can quickly become another team's entree. Wiggins and Joe have murky futures with a deep and loaded Thunder team. The Nets have team needs that those guys could address. Sean Marks should consider a trade for one of Wiggins or Joe this offseason.