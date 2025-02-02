Inside The Nuggets

11-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade News

Ex-Nuggets guard Austin Rivers reacted to the blockbuster Lakers-Mavericks trade

Logan Struck

Nov 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Max Christie (10) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Max Christie (10) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, the league has been waiting for a blockbuster trade to shake the league. Well, nobody expected anything like what just happened.

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers came to an agreement to swap superstars in the wildest blockbuster the NBA has seen in years. The Mavericks are sending Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Full trade details:

Lakers receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Mavericks receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st

Jazz receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd

The NBA world is completely shocked by the news, as nobody expected anything like this to go down ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Former Nuggets guard Austin Rivers is one of the many players to take to social media to react to the blockbuster.

Via Austin Rivers: "In my young adulthood…these are the three most shocking NBA news alerts I have ever heard:

1. LeBron to the heat
2. KD to the warriors
3. Luka to the lakers

Insanity!!"

Rivers put Saturday's blockbuster up there with two of the biggest free agency signings of all time, showing the significance of Doncic to the Lakers.

The NBA world is certainly in shock following the insane news, including many active and former players. Doncic in LA and Davis in Dallas will certainly shake up the landscape of the NBA.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News