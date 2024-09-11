11-Year NBA Veteran Takes Bold Stance on Denver Nuggets’ $207M Decision
The Denver Nuggets made one final big move this offseason when they signed their superstar Jamal Murray to a new contract extension. Despite the big number, one people feel like it is a steal.
Murray signed a four year, $207 million contract with the Nuggets, allowing him to
"When you think about his career, you're gonna be like, 'damn he didn't make no All Star games? He was no All NBA player?' Gilbert Arenas said. "That's crazy, right? A guy that has so much and he does so much for the team and he don't get the accolades and awards."
Jamal Murray has played seven years in the NBA and is still only 26 years old. Like Arenas said, he's never been named to an All-Star team or an All-NBA team, but he plays on that level for the Denver Nuggets.
"This is cheap for what they getting," said Arenas. "You have a guaranteed closer, he hits big shots. For him not to be an All NBA player or All Star because he could’ve easily been signing for $305 [million] or $325 [million], and no one was gonna say, 'ah, that’s too much for him.'"
Jamal Murray's new contract will not start until the 2025-26 season and will go until the 2028-29 season. The Denver Nuggets are hoping he has a lot more to give now that he's past his ACL tear with Nikola Jokic also in his prime.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List