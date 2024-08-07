2x All-NBA Star, Former Nuggets Veteran Reveals Why He is Retired From NBA
Two-time All-NBA star DeMarcus Cousins was arguably the league's best center at his peak. Making four-straight All-Star Game appearances in his prime, Cousins was a dominant center that could do nearly everything on the court at a high level.
Last playing in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021-22 season, Cousins has been out of the league since that final stint. During a episode of Above The Rim with DH 12, a podcast hosted by NBA legend Dwight Howard, Cousins blamed politics for him being retired from the NBA.
"The same reason we're not in the NBA: Politics," Cousins said when Jaylen Brown not being on Team USA was brought up. "If you actually know Jaylen Brown and what he represents and how he carries himself, they don't like that... They want a guy that's falling in line. If you have an opinion you better keep it to yourself."
Cousins announced his retirement from the NBA in an interview with Cyro Asseo de Choch of HoopsHype earlier this year, saying the following:
"I know I’ve had my time there. You know, there was a point where I was trying to make that happen. But the place I’m in my life now, just with everything I’ve got going on, just outside of basketball, like I’m in a good place. So, like I said, I’m excited for what I have ahead and my future. You know, my 12 years in the league were a small chapter or chapters in my life. And, I’m ready to move on to the next and see what’s in store for me."
Cousins recently put on a show with Howard and Quinn Cook on the Taiwan Mustangs, but it sounds like the former All-Star would have liked his NBA career to last a bit longer than it did.
In Cousins' final NBA stint, he appeared in 31 games for the Nuggets, averaging 8.9 points per game in just 13.9 minutes per game.
