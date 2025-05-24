2x NBA All-Star Calls Out Tom Thibodeau After Knicks-Pacers Game 2
The New York Knicks have broken a 25 year dry spell and returned to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Oddly enough, their last four visits to the Eastern Conference Finals have had the same opponent, the Indiana Pacers. In the year 2000, the Knicks ultimately fell to the Reggie Miller-led Pacers, and they finally had a chance not only to get one over on the Pacers but also to make it to the Finals, which they hadn't done since 1999.
Unfortunately for Knicks fans, New York has now dropped the first two games at Madison Square Garden to the Pacers, with the next two games on the road at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which could be an uphill battle for the Knicks.
After Friday night's game, former NBA All-Star and Denver Nuggets point guard Isaiah Thomas took to social media to share his opinion on why the Knicks are in the position they are in now.
Via @isaiahthomas: "Thibs getting out coached... this happens to his teams every year. They die out because he doesn't trust his bench."
The Knicks had an eight-man roster on Friday night's game, with Mikal Bridges putting in 45 minutes of playing time, while the Pacers had an 11-man rotation, and Andrew Nembhard had the most minutes for the Pacers with 37.
The Knicks will have another chance at the Pacers as they face off for Game 3 on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
