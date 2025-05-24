Inside The Nuggets

2x NBA All-Star Calls Out Tom Thibodeau After Knicks-Pacers Game 2

Former NBA All-Star and Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas wasn't happy with the New York Knicks coach

Farbod Esnaashari

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Josh Hart (3) and forward OG Anunoby (8) during a time out during the third quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Josh Hart (3) and forward OG Anunoby (8) during a time out during the third quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have broken a 25 year dry spell and returned to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Oddly enough, their last four visits to the Eastern Conference Finals have had the same opponent, the Indiana Pacers. In the year 2000, the Knicks ultimately fell to the Reggie Miller-led Pacers, and they finally had a chance not only to get one over on the Pacers but also to make it to the Finals, which they hadn't done since 1999.

Unfortunately for Knicks fans, New York has now dropped the first two games at Madison Square Garden to the Pacers, with the next two games on the road at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which could be an uphill battle for the Knicks.

After Friday night's game, former NBA All-Star and Denver Nuggets point guard Isaiah Thomas took to social media to share his opinion on why the Knicks are in the position they are in now.

Via @isaiahthomas: "Thibs getting out coached... this happens to his teams every year. They die out because he doesn't trust his bench."

The Knicks had an eight-man roster on Friday night's game, with Mikal Bridges putting in 45 minutes of playing time, while the Pacers had an 11-man rotation, and Andrew Nembhard had the most minutes for the Pacers with 37.

The Knicks will have another chance at the Pacers as they face off for Game 3 on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Responds to Controversial Nikola Jokic Narrative

Ex-Nuggets Coach's Harsh One-Word Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement

Denver Nuggets Champion Reacts to Team's Coaching News

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News