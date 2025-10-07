Aaron Gordon's Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Raptors Preseason Game
The Denver Nuggets suffered a loss in their 2025 preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as their five regular starters suited up for the exhibition match, but were on limited minutes. Of course, the outcome of the preseason matchup is not important, as the Nuggets are simply getting a feel for their new-look lineup.
However, for Monday's preseason matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Nuggets will not have their full starting lineup on the floor.
After Nuggets head coach David Adelman said star forward Aaron Gordon was "iffy" for Monday's game against the Raptors, they have come to a final decision for the 30-year-old veteran.
"David Adelman says Aaron Gordon is 'iffy' for tonight’s preseason game number 2 for Denver. Says it’s nothing pressing, but more maintenance related. Will make a final decision closer to tipoff once AG is in the building," Nuggets reporter Katy Winge posted.
Of course, it is a good sign for Malone to say that Gordon's injury is nothing serious and they are just taking precaution, but they have ruled him out for Monday's game in Vancouver.
The Nuggets have inserted Peyton Watson into the starting lineup in place of Gordon, as he will be alongside a group of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, and Nikola Jokic. While ideally, the Nuggets' regular starting five can get some reps together before the season starts, it could be good for the team to experience some different looks in Monday's exhibition.
In Saturday's preseason opener, Gordon dropped 14 points and three rebounds on perfect 4-4 shooting from the field through 15 minutes of action, showing that he is already close enough to his regular-season form to be able to take it easy and rest in their second preseason game.
Watson, who is starting in place of Gordon, was just as impressive on Saturday, dropping ten points and four rebounds on perfect 5-5 shooting from the field in 18 minutes off the bench. Watson could be on the verge of a fourth-year leap, so getting the starting nod on Monday could help his development alongside the starters.
The Gordon-less Nuggets and Raptors are set to face off on Monday night at 10:00 p.m. ET.