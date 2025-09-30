Cam Johnson Sets Key Goal for First Season With Nuggets
Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, perhaps the biggest change through a summer of moves around the edges for the Denver Nuggets was the addition of Cam Johnson, the seventh-year wing coming aboard from the Brooklyn Nets in a swap to send out Michael Porter Jr.
On paper, there's a lot to love with the addition of Johnson. He's an extremely versatile lineup fit. He's a great defender on the perimeter, and comes off his best season yet in Brooklyn with a career-high in points and assists per game.
But there's also one slight concern that comes with the investment of Johnson: his availability.
Throughout his previous six years in the NBA, Johnson has had just one year in which he's played over 65 regular season games (2022). Last year with the Nets, he played in less than 70% of their games with 57 total appearances.
It's far from what he had in mind. And while part of that situation may have been due to the Nets' wider implications of their summer and draft lottery hopes, looking ahead to his first year in Denver, Johnson has his sights set on a year of much-improved availability on his end.
During Nuggets media day, Johnson outlined a clear number of games played he wants to put together for the season ahead.
"77-plus. 77-plus is my goal." Johnson said.
"You know, last year, the 57 [games], it was not ideal by any means. Some of it was circumstantial, some of it was unfortunate. But I'm definitely looking to exceed that 75 mark and be available. I think that's a big thing, and I did a lot in the offseason to make sure that I'll be in a position to do that."
Johnson's health in the regular season will be crucial for the Nuggets in a tight, competitive Western Conference playoff picture where every game matters. Last season, seeds two through eight were decided by just a mere four games, and this year could wind up looking extremely similar.
Denver has strong depth on the wing to supplement their lineup in the event Johnson ever misses, in the form of guys like Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, and Bruce Brown. But for their ceiling to be hit on a nightly basis, having everyone, especially their starting five, active and on the floor, will be essential.
Johnson has his sights on making that happen, and set what would be his career-high in games played since entering the league in 2019.