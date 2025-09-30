Nikola Jokic Makes Jokes About Nuggets' Offseason Moves
After losing in seven games to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, the Denver Nuggets went into the offseason looking to make sure they were built to be the best team in the Western Conference. Of course, that means putting together a roster that can beat the defending champs in a seven-game series.
Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has shown that he can compete with any team, regardless of who is around him, but the Nuggets did an incredible job of getting him some more help.
This offseason, the Nuggets added Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Jonas Valanciunas, and Tim Hardaway Jr., all guys who can be legitimate difference-makers in Denver, but also click well with Jokic and company.
The Nuggets did lose a few key players, however, including Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., DeAndre Jordan, and Dario Saric, but it was undoubtedly a positive trade-off for Denver.
Jokic jokes about Denver's offseason
Jokic typically makes it clear that he prefers to be home in Serbia rather than playing in the NBA, so the relationships that he makes in Denver are very important. During Monday's media day, Jokic joked about all of his friends who left the Nuggets this offseason.
"Of course, there's a bunch of my friends who left: DJ, Russ, Vlatko, Dario. So I need to find some new friends," Jokic said with a smile on his face.
Luckily, Jokic is now paired up with another European big man, Jonas Valanciunas, and the two were already clicking during media day, and that will likely be an important relationship for him to stay happy in Denver throughout the season.
Jokic also commented on the team's offseason additions, especially joking about getting Bruce Brown back.
"Bruce is back. We won with him. Need to save his career again," Jokic said. "We have Cam, we have Jonas. A bunch of new guys... We will see. It's a new energy, a new beginning for us, and hopefully we can do something."
Of course, these are great additions for Denver, especially getting Bruce Brown back to "save his career again." Brown was a huge part of the Nuggets' 2023 championship team and should be another high-impact player as they look to reach that success again.