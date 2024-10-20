Aaron Gordon Reacts to Golden State Warriors Free Agent Joining Nuggets

Why Aaron Gordon thinks NOBODY understands how good Dario Saric is…



⁉️ Does he fit with Westbrook?

⚡️ Shocking Stat

⛳️ Closest to the Pin

🌶️ Bold Prediction

🇷🇸 Serbian Corner with @MiroslavCuk



📺 WATCH: https://t.co/ZA6oa5cycc pic.twitter.com/u2IPQtjTX6