Aaron Gordon Reacts to Golden State Warriors Free Agent Joining Nuggets
One of the biggest additions to the Denver Nuggets this season is Golden State Warriors free agent, Dario Saric. Saric is a 12-year NBA veteran having most recently played on the Golden State Warriors, where he averaged 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 47/38/85 shooting from the field.
Nuggets fans are excited to see his play style mesh with the team's system. One person who seems incredibly enthusiastic about Saric's addition is his new teammate Aaron Gordon.
"So excited to play with Dario, he's a hell of a talent, so versatile and does a multitude of things on the floor," Gordon said in a press conference. "He can pass the ball, shoot the ball, score the ball, can defend, can play big or small. He's a huge contribution to this team."
If there's one thing that Gordon can promise that Saric will do, it's make an impact.
"I don't think you guys understand how big of an impact he will have on this team," Gordon said. "You guys are going to see his playing time increase playing on this team."
There are still a plethora of question marks when it comes to how the Denver Nuggets will look this season. The team added a major X-Factor in Russell Westbrook, lost a huge piece in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and will look a bit differen than last season.
Saric will have his regular season debut with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, October 24.
