Alex Caruso Joins NBA History in Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
Plenty of history was made during Sunday's Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. Oklahoma City blew the doors off of Denver, winning 125-93 and advancing to the team's first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2016.
The Nuggets were heavily outmatched on both sides of the floor. While they put up just 93 points with MVP candidate Nikola Jokic concluding with 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on just nine shots, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder with 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting.
One of the more underrated aspects of Game 7 was the impact of Alex Caruso. The first-year Thunder guard didn't wow anyone with his box score, but he was everything for Oklahoma City off the bench. The 31-year-old finished with 11 points, three assists, and three steals on 5-of-7 shooting from the field.
Caruso made history despite his traditional numbers not being particularly eye-popping. However, his advanced stats were off the charts. He became the third player in league history to have a +40 box plus/minus in a Game 7.
The main reasons the Thunder traded Josh Giddey to acquire Caruso last summer were for defense and experience. The former Chicago Bull and Los Angeles Laker has plenty of postseason experience, winning a championship in 2020.
Caruso also contributes at the highest level on defense. His specialties are playing physical and being a pest against the league's best, while knocking down timely shots. He showed that today against Jokic and the Nuggets.
