Jamal Murray's Brutally Honest Admission After Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
The Denver Nuggets were eliminated with a decisive 125-93 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday. It didn't take long for the postgame questions to start shifting toward the future.
After a disappointing showing in Game 7 that saw Jamal Murray score just 13 points on 6-of-16 shooting, the 28-year-old point guard made a candid admission about the Nuggets' future when asked if this Nuggets group could still win another NBA Championship.
"100%," Murray said. "We just came up short tonight. We'll get back in the gym and get back to it for next year."
Murray's confidence isn't exactly unwarranted. For better or worse, the Nuggets' future with their 2023 NBA Finals-winning core is mostly secured for the next three seasons-plus. Murray signed a fully guaranteed 4-year, $208 million max contract extension in September 2024 that will keep him in Denver through the 2028-29 season.
Nikola Jokic is also locked in for the next two seasons guaranteed, with a $63 million player option that he will almost certainly opt in to ahead of the 2027-28 season if an extension isn't agreed upon before then. Aaron Gordon's contract is guaranteed through the 2027-28 season, with a $37 million player option pending ahead of the 2028-29 season.
The Nuggets won at least 50 regular-season games for the third straight season, in addition to making their eighth consecutive postseason appearance. However, the Nuggets have yet to advance past the second round since winning the NBA Finals in 2023.
Related Articles
Chet Holmgren Sends Dominant MVP Message After Thunder-Nuggets Game 7
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook’s Play in Nuggets-Thunder Game 7