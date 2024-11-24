Anthony Davis Makes Russell Westbrook Statement After Lakers-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets continued their dominance over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, picking up a 127-102 victory. As he often does, Nikola Jokic dominated Los Angeles in this game, finishing with 34 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists in the victory.
Six different Nuggets players scored in double figures, including all five starters and sixth man Russell Westbrook. Turning in a strong performance against his former team, Westbrook finished with 14 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds in just 24 minutes of play.
Westbrook spent parts of two seasons with the Lakers, appearing in 130 games for his hometown team. The nine-time NBA All-Star averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds in his time with the Lakers.
Asked about Westbrook after this game, Lakers star Anthony Davis spoke on his former teammate.
“He brings that energy,” Davis said. “You know how Russ plays, he plays hard. Made some shots, some steals, he played how Russ plays. I’m pretty sure them guys know the history with us. Probably amped him up a little bit more. When he comes in the game, he’s very disruptive and brings that juice for them. Especially when he’s making plays, so I think that kinda helped them a lot tonight.”
Westbrook and Davis were a fun duo in Los Angeles, but both Davis and LeBron James missed a lot of time due to injuries while Westbrook was there.
