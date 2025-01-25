Anthony Edwards' Injury Status for Nuggets vs Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a rematch of their 2024 Western Conference Semifinals matchup. The two teams have already faced off once before this season, with Minnesota edging that game out 119-116.
While fans would be hoping for a fully healthy rematch between both teams, there's a chance that may not be the case on Saturday night.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have listed Anthony Edwards as questionable against the Denver Nuggets due to an illness.
Edwards has been incredibly reliable for the Timberwolves this season, not missing a single game thus far. His illness is a brand new issue that was recently announced. Through 44 games this season, Edwards has averaged 26.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 44/43/84 shooting from the field. His numbers have been just as impactful this season as they were last season, despite the same lack of success for the Timberwolves.
If Edwards does not play against Denver on Saturday night, it'll be a huge boost for the Nuggets. However, with the way that the Nuggets have been playing as of late, it's not like they need the advantage. Denver has won 12 out of their last 15 games while also currently being on a four-game winning streak. Despite the winning streak, they remain in the third seed due to Memphis also being on a five-game winning streak.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 3:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player