Anthony Edwards Makes Controversial Nikola Jokic Statement

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards does not believe Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the MVP.

Joey Linn

Dec 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Dec 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is amid another historic season. Averaging 31.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 9.5 assists, Jokic is also knocking down 56.3 percent of his field goal attempts and 48.9 percent of his three-point attempts.

Already a three-time MVP, Jokic is certainly putting up numbers that are worthy of receiving that award again. That said, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making a strong case himself.

Appearing in all 32 games for the 27-5 Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. While these all-around numbers are not as good as Jokic's, Oklahoma City is 8.5 games better than Denver in the Western Conference standings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Dec 31, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Speaking with ESPN, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said not only is Gilgeous-Alexander the MVP this season, but he should have won it over Jokic last season.

"I don't know if they could give it to [Jokic] again," Edwards said. “Yeah, I would say Shai. Yeah, he's looking like the MVP, man. He was incredible once again tonight… If he is keeping him like that, I hope they give [MVP] to him this year for sure. I feel like he should have won it last year, but he's playing out his mind right now."

This is a controversial statement, especially about last season’s MVP award, but this debate will only intensify as Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander continue their incredible seasons.

