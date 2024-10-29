Ben Simmons' Injury Status for Nuggets vs Nets Revealed
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Brooklyn Nets tonight in a game where Denver should have the health advantage.
While the Nuggets are coming off of a back-to-back, they'll be facing a Nets team that isn't playing all their marquee players. Make no mistake though, the Nuggets have been struggling in this short regular season, and they can't take it easy against the Nets.
After waiting a whole season to get Ben Simmons back from injury, the Nets still haven't gotten Simmons back on a full-time basis. The point guard will have to spend numerous games resting his back for injury management, and tonight's game against the Nuggets will be the perfect example.
The Brooklyn Nets have officially listed Ben Simmons as out against the Denver Nuggets due to lower back injury management.
In three games this season, Simmons has averaged 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 50% shooting from the field. Simmons played 24 minutes in all three of the games and clearly hasn't come back into full form yet. However, it's still evident that Simmons can contribute to winning basketball for the Brooklyn Nets. There are not many players with the exact size and skillset of Ben Simmons, he just needs to have more confidence in his game.
The Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
