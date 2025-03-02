Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are visiting the Boston Celtics Sunday afternoon for a marquee matchup that many believe could be the NBA Finals matchup.
Sunday afternoon's game will be the second and final meeting between the current reigning NBA Champions and the current MVP of the league. The Nuggets fell short in their last meeting, ending in a score of 118-106. However Denver was missing a key starter in that game, Nikola Jokic, but fortunately for fans, he is not currently listed on the injury report.
The Nuggets have seven players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Zeke Nnaji, and Peyton Watson.
Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with a left ankle sprain.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee rehabilitation from surgery, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, Zeke Nnaji is questionable with a left ankle sprain, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.
The Celtics have three players listed on their report: Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis.
Jaylen Brown is QUESTIONABLE with right knee pain.
Jrue Holiday is DOUBTFUL with a right hand mallet finger.
Kristaps Porzingis is DOUBTFUL with a non-covid illness.
The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics will face off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.
